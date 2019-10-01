BJP's 'Dark Horse' M Gowtham Kumar Defeats Congress to Become Next Bengaluru Mayor

New Delhi: BJP's M Gowtham Kumar was declared the winner of the mayoral elections in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday. Kumar is a second-time BJP corporator from Jogupalya ward (Ward 89). He is said to have triumphed over Congress' R Satyanarayana from the Congress to win the top elected post in Bengaluru's local civic body — the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) — by 17 votes.

This is the first time in four years that the BJP has won the post. Kumar will be replacing Congress leader Gangambike Mallikarjun.

The ruling camp is said to have had a difficult time deciding on their mayoral candidate with BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and CM BS Yediyurappa backing different corporators. While the state unit president wants Muneendra Kumar, a north Bengaluru corporator, as the mayor, the chief minister backs one Padmanabha Reddy for the post.

But it was the darkhorse, M Gowtham Kumar who was finally chosen in the midnight meeting held on Monday. According to several reports Kumar, who belongs to the minority Jain community, had the backing of Lok Sabha member from Bengaluru Central — PC Mohan.

Ahead of the mayoral elections, the city police commissioner had ordered prohibitory orders under Section 144 around the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) headquarters on Tuesday.

