BJP's First Parliamentary Party Meeting for Ongoing Session on Tuesday
It will also be the first time in many decades that BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will not be present in the BJP meeting
New Delhi: The first meeting of the BJP parliamentary party during the ongoing session will be held on July 2, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to lay down the agenda for its near 380 MPs, the highest-ever saffron tally in Parliament.
Apart from the significance of the ongoing session, in which his government will present it first budget and also hopes for the passage of many bills, Modi may also speak about key decisions his dispensation has taken since it assumed power in May.
Though there has been no official word about its agenda, it has been customary in the parliamentary party meeting to facilitate Modi following his return from any significant international event. He returned to India on Saturday after attending the G-20 Summit in Japan.
It will also be the first time in many decades that BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will not be present in the BJP meeting as the party did not field them in Lok Sabha polls on the ground of 75-year age bar it introduced for its candidates.
The first meeting was scheduled for June 25 but called off following the death of Rajasthan BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Madan Lal Saini.
The BJP won an unprecedented 303 seats in the general election.
