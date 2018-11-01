BJP's J&K Secretary, Brother Shot Dead by Militants in Kishtwar, Army Called in After Protests

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar, a government employee, were shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Thursday, fueling protests by the area’s residents.The incident occurred when the two men were returning home in the Tapan Gali area after closing their stationery shop and they were fired at from close range.A curfew was imposed in Kishtwar after the incident led to communal tensions in the area. Mobile internet services were also snapped in the district. Later, the army was called in for maintenance of law and order after residents staged protests and manhandled policemen, including senior officials.Anil had contested the 2008 assembly elections on the ticket of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party from Kishtwar constituency.BJP state president Ravinder Raina said the men were shot by terrorists at around 8pm and were taken to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. He added that the incident showed the failure of agencies and security forces.Party leader Jitendra Singh took to Twitter to say: "Deeply shocked by the killing of a dear Party colleague and BJP J&K State Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother. No words to express the grief. Rushing to Kishtwar at the earliest... that is the only thought on mind."J&K Congress president Gulam Ahmed Mir also condemned the killing of the BJP leader and his brother. He termed the attack "barbaric and unfortunate" and pointed towards the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana said, "Violence has no place in a civilised society," Rana said and hoped that the people will unitedly face the challenge posed by elements inimical to peace and tranquillity."