BJP's Kailash Vijayargiya Dresses up as 'Rockstar' for Holi Event in Indore

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayargiya took part in a 'hasya kavi sammelan' in Indore, dressed up as a 'rockstar'.The senior Madhya Pradesh leader posted videos of him performing Hindi songs on stage at the 'Bazar Battu' event and a picture of him dressed as a western musician.This isn't the first time that Vijayvargiya has played dress-up. Last year, he dressed up as Sachin Tendulkar and went on to compare him with Narendra Modi, while calling Rahul Gandhi and opposition leaders as members of the Kenyan cricket team.The BJP leader has also, in the past, put on the costume of Chanakya, Lord Krishna, Lord Vishnu, Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda.