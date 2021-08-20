CHANGE LANGUAGE
BJP’s Kirit Somaiya’s Convoy Attacked, He Points Fingers At Shiv Sena

The incident took place in Washim district of Maharashtra.

In his tweet, he attached the pictures of his vehicle, on which ink had been smeared.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya’s convoy was vandalised on Friday. Somaiya alleged that Shiv Sena workers threw stones and ink at his vehicle. The BJP leader took to Twitter to share his ordeal. In his tweet, he attached the pictures of his vehicle, on which ink had been smeared. The incident took place in Washim district of Maharashtra. “Today Shiv Sena gundas attacked my car at Washim… Such attacks can’t stop my fight against corruption,” he wrote in his post.

Giving details of the incident he said that the attack happened at 12:30 pm while he was in MP Bhavana Gawali’s Lok Sabha constituency, Yavatmal-Washim. He also said that police vehicles were also a part of his convoy.

Many people on Twitter have reacted to the incident. Some people have supported Kirit Somaiya and have said that he is an honest leader and BJP should provide him adequate protection.

Somaiya also shared a video of the incident in which police can be seen dealing with apparent Shiv Sena workers. Through the clip Somaiya has accused MP Bhavna Gavli, Milind Narvekar, Yashwant Jadhav, MLA Yamini Yashwant Jadhav, Anil Parab and Pratap Sarnaik for the attack on his convoy.

Till now Shiv Sena has not reacted to the incident. News agency PTI reported that a few people were detained after the incident but have been released. No case has been registered so far.

first published:August 20, 2021, 20:08 IST