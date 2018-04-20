GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BJP's Rape Accused Unnao MLA Loses 'Y' Category Security Cover

The state government decided to withdraw the security cover from the Bangarmau BJP MLA after nationwide furore over rape allegations levelled by an 18-year-old woman.

Updated:April 20, 2018, 9:52 AM IST
File photo of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh government pulled back the ‘Y’ category security cover from rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Friday, a day after CBI took Unnao rape victim and her mother were taken to Makhi village to recreate the crime scene and probe the murder case of the girl’s father.

Bangarmau BJP MLA, who was booked by the UP police last week following nationwide furore over rape allegations levelled by an 18-year-old woman, is presently lodged in jail.

The state government decided to withdraw the security cover from the Bangarmau BJP MLA after nationwide furore over rape allegations levelled by an 18-year-old woman.

The minister, who is presently lodged in jail in the rape case, had 11 personnel and 2 Personal Security Officers (PSOs) under the security given to him as a legislator.

A day earlier, two CBI teams, headed by a superintendent of police, visited Unnao’s Makhi village on to investigate the murder case involving Sengar’s brother Atul Singh, who is currently on remand.

According to a report in The Times of India, sources said while Atul and one of his aides, Vineet, remained locked inside the police vehicle in which they had been taken to the village from Lucknow, his three other associates were made to de-board and the crime scene was recreated to collect evidence. The CBI team. doing the proceedings. also included forensic experts.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
