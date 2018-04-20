English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP's Rape Accused Unnao MLA Loses 'Y' Category Security Cover
The state government decided to withdraw the security cover from the Bangarmau BJP MLA after nationwide furore over rape allegations levelled by an 18-year-old woman.
File photo of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh government pulled back the ‘Y’ category security cover from rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Friday, a day after CBI took Unnao rape victim and her mother were taken to Makhi village to recreate the crime scene and probe the murder case of the girl’s father.
Bangarmau BJP MLA, who was booked by the UP police last week following nationwide furore over rape allegations levelled by an 18-year-old woman, is presently lodged in jail.
The state government decided to withdraw the security cover from the Bangarmau BJP MLA after nationwide furore over rape allegations levelled by an 18-year-old woman.
The minister, who is presently lodged in jail in the rape case, had 11 personnel and 2 Personal Security Officers (PSOs) under the security given to him as a legislator.
A day earlier, two CBI teams, headed by a superintendent of police, visited Unnao’s Makhi village on to investigate the murder case involving Sengar’s brother Atul Singh, who is currently on remand.
According to a report in The Times of India, sources said while Atul and one of his aides, Vineet, remained locked inside the police vehicle in which they had been taken to the village from Lucknow, his three other associates were made to de-board and the crime scene was recreated to collect evidence. The CBI team. doing the proceedings. also included forensic experts.
Also Watch
Bangarmau BJP MLA, who was booked by the UP police last week following nationwide furore over rape allegations levelled by an 18-year-old woman, is presently lodged in jail.
The state government decided to withdraw the security cover from the Bangarmau BJP MLA after nationwide furore over rape allegations levelled by an 18-year-old woman.
The minister, who is presently lodged in jail in the rape case, had 11 personnel and 2 Personal Security Officers (PSOs) under the security given to him as a legislator.
A day earlier, two CBI teams, headed by a superintendent of police, visited Unnao’s Makhi village on to investigate the murder case involving Sengar’s brother Atul Singh, who is currently on remand.
According to a report in The Times of India, sources said while Atul and one of his aides, Vineet, remained locked inside the police vehicle in which they had been taken to the village from Lucknow, his three other associates were made to de-board and the crime scene was recreated to collect evidence. The CBI team. doing the proceedings. also included forensic experts.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Thursday 19 April , 2018
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Thursday 19 April , 2018 Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Chennai Eye Win Against Rajasthan at Their New Home
- Thiem Downs Djokovic in Monte Carlo to Set Up Nadal Clash
- Badumbaaa: Big B, Rishi Kapoor Turn Singers To Take You On A Jolly Ride In 102 Not Out First Song
- Jacqueline Fernandez Thinks These Two Stars Are The Fittest Actors In Bollywood
- Throwback Thursday: When Aishwarya Rai's Response To 'If She Still Lives With Her Parents' Won Hearts