'BJP's Ship is Sinking': Akhilesh Yadav on Saffron Party's Performance in UP Panchayat Polls

Bolstered by the Samajwadi Party’s performance in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, the party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the results have made it clear that the SP is the first priority of people. Akhilesh congratulated all the candidates of the SP who won the panchayat elections and asked them not to indulge in any kind of celebration keeping in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The first preference of voters has been the Samajwadi Party. The victory of the Samajwadi Party in a large number is a clear indication that it is acceptable to all. The party is committed to serving the public. The people have also done a commendable job of saving democracy by voting for us,” Akhilesh said.

Attacking the BJP government, former CM Akhilesh said, “BJP’s dream of forming a third engine government in villages has been shattered. The BJP has to face defeat in Pm Modi’s as well as chief minister’s constituencies. Even in Lucknow, people have rejected the BJP. Samajwadi Party has also been a huge success in Lucknow. The public deserves congratulations that they have expressed their trust in the Samajwadi Party.”

“In the panchayat elections, the BJP has also lost even after misuse of power and misappropriation of votes. In the four years of BJP rule, people are feeling cheated. The developmental work which the SP government had started, the BJP has stopped them all. Corona pandemic has been going on from last year, but the BJP government could neither provide proper treatment nor have provided livelihood to the migrant workers. The State suffers from the unemployment, business losses and mismanagement in education and health sectors,” added the SP chief.

He claimed that the BJP government has failed on every front. “The results of the panchayat elections gave clear indications of the sinking ship of the BJP. By deploying ministers, MPs, MLAs all over the State, the BJP had hatched a conspiracy to win but the public did not get into their trap and gave a befitting reply instead. The BJP’s hatred and the strategy of dividing the society was rejected in the West Bengal elections. The message that is coming from the results of the panchayat elections of Uttar Pradesh will also prove to be a direction for the Assembly elections in 2022. The BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh is certain to end,” stated Akhilesh Yadav.

