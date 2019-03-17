English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP's Top Brass May Arrive in Goa Today After Congress Stakes Claim to Form Govt
The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to hold meetings with the coalition partners. The party may also look for a new CM candidate.
BJP President Amit Shah and Goa CM Manohar Parrikar at 'Atal Booth Karyakarta Sammelan' in Bambolim on Saturday. (Image: Twitter)
Panaji: The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to send its members to Goa on Sunday in an effort to protect its government, which came under threat after Congress wrote to the governor staking claim once again.
The MLAs and core committee members of Goa BJP had a met earlier to discuss the political situation rising out of the health condition of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. The health of Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, "deteriorated" on the morning, sparking hectic political activities across parties in the coastal state. However, the chief minister's office later dismissed it as "rumours" and said that the CM was "stable".
According to sources, leaders of BJP's central leadership are likely to hold meetings with the coalition partners — Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Forward Party and three independents. On Saturday, six MLAs, allies in the BJP-led Goa government, had met Parrikar and extended support to him.
A source said that the saffron party has asked its MLAs not to leave Goa. Some media reports stated that the BJP has already begun its search for a new CM candidate. At its legislator party meeting last evening, BJP MLAs told party leaders that the chief minister should be from among the legislators.
A source told News18 that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari may be asked to go to Goa as he was the last election in-charge in the state. However, there hasn't been any official word in this regard.
The Congress has staked claim to form government in Goa claiming that Parrikar dispensation has lost its majority in the Assembly following the demise of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza. In a letter to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar on Saturday staked claim to form the government and demanded dismissal of the BJP-led dispensation.
The strength of Goa Assembly has reduced from 40 to 37 after the death of D'Souza and resignation of two MLAs — Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte. While the Congress currently has 14 MLAs, down from 16 after Sopte and Shirodkar left it to join the BJP, the latter has 13 MLAs. Three MLAs each of the Goa Forward Party, MGP and an Independent and the lone NCP legislator are supporting the BJP.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
