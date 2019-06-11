BJP's Virendra Kumar to be Pro tem Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha

BJP lawmaker Dr Virendra Kumar will be the pro tem Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha.As pro-tem speaker, he will preside over the first sitting of the Lok Sabha and administer the oath of office to the newly elected MPs. Kumar was a minister of state in the previous Modi government.The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha begins on June 17 and the new Speaker will be elected on June 19. On June 20, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.