BJYM Delhi President Expelled Days after Daughter's Alleged Kidnapping

Vasu Rukhar, the Delhi President of the BJP’s youth wing, was expelled from the organisation following a controversy over the alleged kidnapping of his daughter.

Delhi BJP released an official statement, saying, “In view of your behaviour and activities, Vasu Rukhar is immediately relieved of your primary membership and immediately expelled from the party."

The daughter of the Delhi President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) was allegedly abducted from Jhandewalan in central Delhi on Wednesday and abandoned near a temple in Maurice Nagar, police had said.

According to a BJP source, “Rukhar’s wife was forced to abandon her one-and-a-half-year-old child as she was being harassed over having three daughters".

A senior police officer said the probe revealed that the mother of the infant girl had “purposely" abandoned the child and later made the PCR call.

“We suspect that she must have done this to get rid of the girl child but we are still probing the reason behind her action," he added.

The Delhi Commission for Women had also issued a notice to the police in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Rukhar’s daughter.

Read all the Latest India News here