BJYM President, Others Demonstrate Before Police Station In Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 8: The BJP youth wing activists led by national president Tejasvi Surya staged a sit-in before the Jorasanko police station in the city on Thursday night demanding an FIR be filed against police for alleged unprovoked attack during a march to the state headquarters Nabanna. Surya, flanked by Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state leaders, sat before the police station at 10 pm after police allegedly refused to lodge the FIR.

“This government has lost all moral rights to stay in power. Its police have mercilessly beaten up our men without any provocation leaving several party men and ‘karyakarta’ seriously injured and showered coloured water mixed with chemicals on Morcha members. Now when we have come to the police station to lodge an FIR and they (police) are even refusing to register that,” Surya told reporters amid shouting of slogans by activists. The agitation, participated by a handful BJYM activists, went on till midnight.

Kolkata Police sources refused to comment on the issue. Defying COVID-19 regulations, a combative BJP mustered thousands of its workers on the streets of Kolkata and Howrah on Thursday for a march to the state secretariat over the alleged worsening of law and order, provoking a crackdown by police which left scores injured, eyewitnesses and officials said.

