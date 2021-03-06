BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait to Visit Madhya Pradesh to Garner Support Against Farm Laws

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, who is one of the leading faces at the farmers’ agitation in Delhi border, is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh to garner support against the farm laws. Tikait will be taking part in the Kisan Mahapanchayats to take place in Rewa, Sheopur and Dewas on March 8, Anil Yadav, the BKU state head said.

The BKU state unit and other farm unions are preparing for the proposed events on war footing. However, the visit of the farm union leader is keenly debated in the state as an old arrest warrant is pending over attempt to murder and rioting case against Tikait in Anuppur.

Tikait had led a BKU protest against a power plant in Jaithari area, which turned violent, leading to injuries to policemen and torching of vehicles, senior police officers added.

Over 100 people, including Tikait, were arrested under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with armed weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

Till now the farmers from Madhya Pradesh have offered limited support to the agitation going on in the national capital.

Congress party too has attempted to galvanise farmers on the issue of agri marketing laws and organised series of Kisan Mahapanchayat. The event concluded with mahapanchayats at Sehore and Berasia in Bhopal on Saturday.

Congress party had linked smaller parties and national farm leaders in this event and called it an apolitical event aimed at uniting farmers against draconian laws.