BKU Workers Detained After Letting Vehicles Go for Free Via Toll Plaza in Mathura

In support of farmers' protests in Delhi, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) workers on Saturday briefly took over Maant toll plaza on the Yamuna Expressway here and allowed free movement of vehicles for some time before being detained by police. Over three dozen activists of Bhartiya Kisan Union took possession of Maant toll plaza this forenoon, said Raj Kumar Tomar, District President, BKU.

Though a majority of BKU activists had left for Delhi to participate in the agitation, several others were kept under "house arrest" since the early hours of Saturday, he alleged. In protest, more than 30 BKU workers reached Maant toll plaza and allowed all vehicles to travel for free for some time.

Police got information and reached the spot on the highway. Later, they whisked away the protesters and detained them at a nearby police station for a few hours. They were set free by evening, police added. While police claimed the agitation at the toll plaza was only for a couple of minutes, the BKU district president said it was at least for one hour.

Our protest would continue till the three laws passed by Parliament are not withdrawn," Tomar said.

