BKU's Rakesh Tikait Reaches Violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait along with several supporters reached here early Monday in wake of the violence during an anti-farm laws protest that claimed eight lives. We will first meet the farmers and villagers and discuss the situation with them. The future course of action will be done on the basis of the discussion with the villagers and farmers. Their decision will prevail, Tikait told reporters at Banbirpur village.

Prodded about certain comments made by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra in purported videos that have surfaced on social media, Tikait demanded his arrest and said the atmosphere in the region was being vitiated over the last 10 days. Tikait said he would speak about it in detail after meeting the villagers.

The national spokesperson of the BKU, a non-political farmers’ union, had started from western UP on Sunday evening and hoped to reach here by midnight, with his associates blaming the delay on multiple police checks. En route to Lakhimpur, we were stopped at multiple places by the UP Police. Somehow we have managed to reach here at Banbirpur village and Tikait ji will now be meeting the farmers here, BKU’s media in-charge Dharmendra Malik told .

