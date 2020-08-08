Black box, cockpit voice recorder recovered from Air India Express plane crash site

NEW DELHI The black box and cockpit voice recorder have been recovered from the site of an Air India Express passenger aircraft crash in Kerala, a top official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation told Reuters on Saturday.

The Air India Express plane, which was repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to the COVID-19 pandemic, overshot the runway of the Calicut International Airport in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday.

On Saturday, the death toll rose to 18, with 16 people severely injured in the crash.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor