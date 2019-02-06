LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Black Box of Mirage-2000 that Crashed in Bengaluru Sent to France

Several reasons such as mechanical failure in the aircraft have been cited as possible reasons for the crash and the black box is a vital link to determine the exact cause.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2019, 8:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Black Box of Mirage-2000 that Crashed in Bengaluru Sent to France
France-based Dassault Systemes has over 8,000 customers in India. (Image for representation. Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Bengaluru: The black box of the Mirage-2000 trainer aircraft, which crashed in Bengaluru last week killing two pilots, has been sent to France's Dassault Aviation, the Original Equipment Manufacturer, for decoding of its data, a senior HAL official said Wednesday.

A black box collects in-flight information and decrypting it gives insights about the aircraft's activities. Usually the decoding of the black box takes place in India, but this black box was sent to
France because it was badly burnt in the crash on February 1, the official added.

Squadron Leader Samir Abrol and Squadron Leader Siddhartha Negi, both from Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment, were killed in the crash at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Airport in Bengaluru.

They were conducting an acceptance sortie of the newly upgraded Mirage-2000 trainer jet.

Several reasons such as mechanical failure in the aircraft have been cited as possible reasons for the crash and the black box is a vital link to determine the exact cause.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and the Indian Air Force are jointly investigating the reasons behind the crash.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram