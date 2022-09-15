Black Buck Goes on Hunger Strike Under Custody of Andhra Forest Officials; Is Sent Back to Guardian

To show his love and affection towards his guardian, a black buck registered a hunger strike while it was under the custody of the forest officials. Moved by the blackbuck’s act of bonding with mankind, the officials sent back the deer to his guardian though the rules and regulations will not allow them to do so.

Going into the details, Guna Apparao belongs to the tribal community and is a native of Lakkavarappadu village in Rajavommangi mandal of Rampachodavaram constituency in Alluri Sitarama Raju District of Andhra Pradesh. Three years back, he went to the forest for agricultural work. When he was returning to his native village, a blackbuck followed him and started staying with him.

Treating the blackbuck as one of the family members, it became a friend to the children in the village where they named it ‘Chitti’. After three years, the issue of blackbuck staying with Apparao came to the notice of forest department officials. They called Apparao and asked him to send back the deer to the forest as it is against the rules and regulations when it comes to wildlife conservation. Apparao, with a heavy heart, left Chitti in the Maredumilli forest area and returned to his village.

But within no time, Chitti came out of the forest area where the forest officials took the blackbuck into their custody. They served some food to Chitti but he rejected the food and behaved as if he has been on a hunger strike. Surprised by this, the officials took the issue of the extraordinary behaviour of the deer to the notice of their higher officials.

Considering the health condition of the Chitti, they handed over him to Apparao in Lakkavarappadu. After seeing the blackbuck’s emotional behaviour with Apparao and the children, the officials decided to keep Chitti with Apparao for a few days. Now, they are planning to shift the blackbuck to a zoo very soon. But the villagers are questioning the officials on rejecting the stay of the deer in the village which has developed a bond with mankind. Animal lovers also appreciate the bond between Chitti and the villagers.

