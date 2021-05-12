50 Black Fungus Cases Reported in MP, CM Chouhan Orders Special Treatment Wards

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Wednesday said 50 cases of black fungus, also known as Mucormycosis, were reported among covid-19 patients. Chouhan made the statement after chairing a high-level meeting in Bhopal on fresh challenges faced by covid patients.

The state government will roll out detailed protocols for black fungus and treatment will be done accordingly. Free treatment will be provided to economically weak patients, said Chouhan.

According to health experts, the symptoms of mucormycosis include headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion and partial loss of vision. The chief minister said patients reporting such symptoms must come forward for treatment immediately.

Speaking on the fungal infection, state Medical Education Minister Vishwash Kailash Sarang said, “We are on high alert. In the first phase, we will establish special treatment units in Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur.

These special wards will have a capacity of ten beds each.

The minister held a meeting with senior doctors and officers at government-run Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal in which Dr Manjo Jain and a team of doctors interacted with their counterparts in the US via video conference to discuss steps to check the spread of the infection.

Besides Bhopal, these fungal infection cases have been reported in Indore and Jabalpur. According to preliminary medical investigations, high doses of steroids administered during covid-19 treatment are seen as the cause of the infection.

