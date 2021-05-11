Black Fungus Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh, 13 Cases of Infection Reported

Two people have reportedly died in Madhya Pradesh due to black fungal infection that affected their brain. According to doctors, 13 patients have been detected with this infection in Madhya Pradesh so far. Bhopal has reported at least seven cases, six in state-run Hamidia hospital, while one patient was admitted to a private hospital.

One of the patients admitted to Hamidia hospital had undergone an operation on Monday and physicians removed his nine teeth and jaw to end infection, while another patient lost an eye in the surgery.

“Two people have died due to black fungal infection as their brain was affected. Total 13 patients have been detected with this infection here so far," Dr Shweta Walia, Designated Professor, Eye Department, Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, Indore was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Black fungus or mucormycosis is a fungal infection reported among patients who have recovered from coronavirus. Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha have logged such cases over the past week amid spiralling cases of coronavirus.

According to experts, the black fungus is already present in air and land; and infects a person with weakened immunity. Consumption of steroids during coronavirus to strengthen lung function has been cited as one reason for this infection. “The fungus first enters the body through the nose and then reaches the brain with blood from the lungs. The higher the infection, the more severe the symptoms,” Dr Suryakant, head of the respiratory department of King George Medical University, Lucknow, explains.

The government has released an evidence-based advisory for screening, diagnosis and management of the disease. Stating that it may turn fatal if not cared for, the government said mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are medication that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from air. The guideline was prepared by the Union Health Ministry and ICMR that have been in the frontline of the government’s war against the coronavirus pandemic.

This can lead to serious disease with warning sign and symptoms like pain and redness around eyes and/or nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, blood with vomiting, altered mental status.

Uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay, co-morbidities – post transplant/malignancy, voriconazole therapy are some of the reasons that increase the risk of black fungus infection.

