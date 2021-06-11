Black Fungus Killed Over 2,100 in Last 3 Weeks, Cases Grew 150% to 31,000

Black fungus or mucormycosis, a disease that has a mortality rate of 50% and is increasingly being seen in recovering Covid-19 patients in the country, has grown over 150 per cent over the last three weeks

The various parts of the country reported 31,216 cases and 2,109 deaths due to black fungus in the last three weeks. The increase in numbers is partly due to the severe shortage of the key drug - Amphotericin-B – which his used for its treatment, NDTV reported on Friday.

With 7,057 cases and 609 deaths, Maharashtra tops the list of worst affected states. Gujarat is a close second with 5,418 cases and 323 deaths. Rajasthan is third with 2,976 cases. On May 25 Maharashtra had reported only 2,770 cases of black fungus and Gujarat had reported 2,859 cases.

A total of 17 patients have died due to mucormycosis or black fungus in Chhattisgarh so far, while 11 others suffering from this deadly infection succumbed due to different health factors, an official said. Till Wednesday, the state reported 276 black fungus cases, the official said.

“As many as 28 people suffering from black fungus have died in Chhattisgarh so far. However, the cause of the death of 17 of them was black fungus, while 11 others succumbed due to different health-related factors," she said.

Chhattisgarh has so far reported 276 cases of black fungus and of the 17 deaths, six were reported from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, seven from private hospitals and two from Raigarh medical college while one each from Sector-9 hospital Bhilai and Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) Bilaspur. Of the remaining 11 deaths, eight patients were admitted to AIIMS, two in Sector-9 hospital and one in a private hospital, she said.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 1,744 cases and 142 deaths and the national capital has reported 1,200 cases and 125 deaths. On May 25, UP had just 701 cases and the neighbouring Delhi had 119.

Black fungus, a serious fungal infection, is being reported mostly among those patients who are suffering from diabetes or immuno-compromised as a post-COVID complication after the second wave broke out in the state.

