Black Fungus: Over 12,000 Vials of Amphotericin-B Reach MP's Indore

More than 12,000 vials of Amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of mucormycosis or black fungus, reached Indore in a special plane on Friday, an official said. A consignment of 12,240 Amphotericin-B injections arrived here from Baddi in Himachal Pradesh on the directives of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Indore's divisional commissioner Pavan Kumar Sharma told reporters.

There was an acute shortage of the drug, which is used in the treatment of mucormycosis, a fungal infection prevalent in persons who have recovered from Covid-19. Officials were sent to Baddi to bring the injections, Sharma said, adding that another consignment of 12,000 vials will arrive in the next two to three days.

State water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat was present at the airport when the plane carrying the injections arrived. According to officials, more than 500 patients suffering with black fungus, including those from other districts, are admitted in the government and private hospitals of the city.

At least 95 per cent of these patients are those who have recovered from Covid-19, it was stated.

