Black Magic, Rivalry and Revenge Behind Brutal Murder of Kerala Family: Police

Claiming to have cracked the mysterious deaths of four members of a family in Kerala’s Idukki district who practised black magic, police on Monday said they have identified the prime accused who had apparently killed the four over professional rivalry in practising black magic.The family of four were reportedly missing for a few days when their bodies were found buried in a pit behind their residence. The bodies of Krishnan (52), his wife Susheela (50), daughter Arsha (21) and son Arjun (19) were found stacked on top of each other in the pit.According to police, Krishnan was training the main accused Aneesh in black magic over the past couple of years. Over the past few months, Aneesh realized that his ‘powers’ were not working and feared that Krishnan was using his skills to prevent him from performing black magic. The accused then decided to kill Krishnan to get more powers.Police have arrested Libeesh, a friend of Aneesh, who is still absconding.Thodupuzha DYSP, KP Jose said, "For the last six months, Aneesh was conspiring along with Libeesh to kill Krishnan in order to get more black magic powers. He also had the intention to steal gold and cash from the family as Aneesh was aware of the valuables stored in the house."According to police, for the past two years, Aneesh had been visiting Krishnan in his residence to learn black magic. Aneesh used to come on Fridays and stay till Monday for some ‘pooja’. Aneesh was aware that the family did not have much contact with their neighbours."On July 29, two of them reached Krishnan's house late in the night and disconnected the power supply by removing the fuse. The two then started beating the family’s goat. Aneesh knew that Krishnan loved his goat. Hearing the goat cry, Krishnan came out of the house when he was attacked with an iron rod. Soon, his wife also came out of the residence when she was attacked and killed by the two. The daughter and son were attacked soon after. They left the bodies inside the house and fled," the DYSP said.Next night the two accused returned to the house around 11pm and realised that the son was still alive. They then attacked him with a hammer. Later, Aneesh and Libeesh dug the pit behind the house and buried the four one over the other.Police said that Aneesh even performed a ‘pooja’ at his house after the committing the gruesome crime and sacrificed a cock to not get caught.