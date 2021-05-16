Black Marketing of Oxygen Concentrators: Absconding Businessman Navneet Kalra Arrested

Businessman Navneet Kalra, accused in the black marketing of oxygen concentrators case, has been arrested by the Delhi police.

According to sources, Kalra was arrested from his brother-in-law’s home in Gurugram.

During a recent raid, 524 oxygen concentrators were recovered from three restaurants owned by Kalra — Khan Chacha, Nega Ju and Town Hall — and he had been absconding ever since. The concentrators are crucial medical equipment used for COVID-19 patients. Kalra had bought the concentrators from Matrix Cellular which had imported them.

On May 5, a case was registered against Kalra under Section 420 (cheating), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR, also registered under Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, for black marketing of oxygen cylinders prescribes maximum punishment for seven years.

The Delhi High Court had on Friday declined to grant him interim protection from, agreeing with the reasons given by the trial court while denying him the relief. A sessions court had on Thursday dismissed Kalra’s anticipatory bail plea, saying the allegations against him were serious and his custodial interrogation was required to “unearth the entire conspiracy".

