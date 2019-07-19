'Black Panther is Free': Youth Writes Eerie Note Before Hanging Self to Complete Online Game 'Task'
The handwritten note, in Marathi and English, has a drawing of a black panther along with a line which read 'sun will shine again', officials said. The family members said he was addicted to a Blue Whale-like online game.
Representative image.
Pune: A 20-year-old man allegedly hanged himself in Pune in Maharashtra while trying to complete a task in a Blue Whale-like online game, police said Friday. An official identified the youngster as commerce student Diwakar Mali of Lonikhand area of the city.
"Before hanging himself on Wednesday evening, he left a note which said 'the black panther which was in the cage is free now and he is no longer in any kind of restrictions. The End'," the official informed.
The official said the message was possibly alluding to his task in the online game, with Mali referring to himself as "black panther". The handwritten note, in Marathi and English, has a drawing of a black panther along with a line which read "sun will shine again", the official added.
"According to family members and neighbours, Mali was addicted to a Blue Whale-like online game. It is suspected he ended his life while completing some kind of task," said the Lonikand police station official.
Mali's mother, confirming his mobile phone addiction, said, "I appeal to all parents to put restrictions on their children's phone usage. I lost my son but parents should pay attention to their children," she said.
The 'Blue Whale Challenge' is an online game in which players are asked to complete tasks in a set time frame, several of which include self-harm and even suicide. The World Health Organisation's International Classification of Diseases has termed 'gaming disorder' as a pattern of gaming behaviour (digital-gaming or video-gaming) characterised by impaired control and increasing priority given to gaming over other activities.
Also Watch
-
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The 'Typewriter' Quiz: With Sujoy Ghosh And Purab Kohli Ahead Of Netflix Release
- Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao Meet in London, She Says ‘Jahan Main Jaati Hu Wahi Chale Aate Ho’
- YouTube Music Now Lets Your Switch Between a Song And Its Music Video With a Single Tap
- Ab de Villiers Marks T20 Blast Debut with Scintillating Knock at Lord’s
- MG Hector SUV Bookings Suspended Temporarily, 21000 Cars Booked Till Now