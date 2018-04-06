GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Blackbuck Poaching Case: With Tiger in Jail, Who is Shera Going to Protect Now?

Salman’s bodyguard of 20 years is the most recognisable security personnel in tinsel town. The man is famous for declaring that he can die for Khan.

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2018, 11:51 AM IST
Blackbuck Poaching Case: With Tiger in Jail, Who is Shera Going to Protect Now?
Actor Salman Khan arrives in Jodhpur court accompanied by his bodyguardm Shera on Thursday. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Every time Bollywood actor Salman Khan steps out, he is always surrounded by his unwaveringly loyal bodyguard and alter ego: Gurmeet Singh aka Shera.

Shera was on Salman’s side when a Jodhpur court handed the actor five-year jail term for killing two blackbuck.

Salman’s bodyguard of 20 years is the most recognisable security personnel in tinsel town. The man is famous for declaring that he can die for Khan.

Salman too treats Shera like his brother. The actor even dedicated his 2011 film titled Bodyguard to Shera.

During Salman’s stint at Bigg Boss, a reality TV series that provokes its contestants into aggressive and humiliating stand-offs for mass entertainment, a contestant, Zubai Khan, filed a police case against the actor for verbally abusing him on the sets of the show. Shera allegedly stepped in with intimidation tactics.

In October 2017, a Mumbai-based business woman accused Shera of threatening her with rape if she helped Zubair Khan.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
