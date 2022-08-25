'Blackmail, Rape, Murder': Multiple Open Threads in Sonali Phogat Case for Police to Tie Together

The death of social media star-turned-politician Sonali Phogat is becoming curiouser and curiouser. After Phogat’s family alleging foul play and the post-mortem report mentioning “multiple blunt force injuries”, the Goa police have registered a case of murder and opened a probe into her “unnatural death”.

These new developments have lent a fresh twist to the story. At first, the police concluded that the BJP leader died due to a heart attack as she was brought dead to St Anthony’s Hospital in Anjuna while visiting the coastal state for a film shoot.

Based on the autopsy report by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Goa Medical College, the Anjuna police registered a case against two associates of Phogat who could possibly have links to the incident.

The copy of the autopsy report accessed by News18 shows that the details have been kept “reserved pending chemical analysis”. The report further says, “Histopathology and serological reports of the tissues have been preserved. However, there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigating officer to ascertain.”

Phogat died on Monday at a private hotel in Anjuna on August 23, and it is said that she had arrived in Goa with a group of people who were known to her a few days earlier. The BJP Mahila Morcha leader’s family insisted that they would only grant permission for a post-mortem after a case of murder is registered by the Goa police and alleged that the police had been found dragging their feet in this case.

However, just hours after the case was filed, it indicated she had “multiple blunt force injuries” on her body.

Sources close to the investigation told News18 that the Goa police have begun a detailed probe into the background of Phogat’s personal assistant (PA), Sudhir Sangwan, and his associate Sukhwinder.

“They are also looking at the concerns raised by the family about how Sonali Phogat may have been blackmailed and even been a victim of rape. An earlier tragedy involving the mysterious death of her husband, Sanjay Phogat, is also being probed. All angles and possible people involved are being looked at and will be brought in for questioning,” said a source.

In this background, News18 has also reported how former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda is under the scanner after Phogat’s brother alleged that one of her staffers had close links with the politician. Kanda also owns a floating casino in Goan waters.

Phogat’s brother, Rinku Dhaka, in his formal complaint to the Anjuna police, named two of her associates as the possible reasons behind her alleged murder. Dhaka goes on to make serious allegations where he claims that Phogat’s PA Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder had been blackmailing the leader with an objectionable video. Dhaka claims the video was made after Phogat was drugged with some substance and raped. Dhaka, in his complaint, explains that his sister had confided in him that once Sudhir had served her kheer, which tasted funny, and later made her feel uneasy and lose her senses.

Dhaka further makes serious allegations that Sudhir was allegedly suspected of being involved in a theft that took place at the BJP leader’s home in Haryana last year. He told the police that a few hours before they received information about her passing away, Phogat had called her family and raised suspicion on Sukhwinder, and was unhappy with her colleagues. He also claimed that Phogat, during her conversations, had told the family that “Sukhwinder and Sudhir would go to any extent” and then the line got disconnected. Dhaka further alleged that there was no scheduled shooting in Goa as claimed by Sudhir and that it was a pre-planned murder hatched by the duo to take control of Phogat and her property. He also said that after informing the family of Phogat’s demise, Sudhir switched off his phone and escaped so that he would not be traced.

“We had advised her to stay away from those people and asked her to return to Hisar. When we went to the police with our complaint, they just kept it there and took no legal action. We are also appealing to Prime Minister Modi to kindly intervene and help us get justice for my sister. She has been with the BJP for 15 years and has worked tirelessly for the party. If the investigation is not conducted properly in Goa, we will seek a fresh post-mortem to be conducted at AIIMS in Delhi,” the brother told the media in Goa.

“Based on the complaint filed by the brother of the deceased, an FIR under Section 302 (murder) has been registered at the Anjuna police station,” said Goa’s Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi in a media statement.

While the Goa police begin a detailed probe, Phogat’s teenage daughter has also appealed for justice for her mother.

“My mother deserves justice. The case requires proper investigation and the culprits should get strict punishment,” Phogat’s daughter told the news agency ANI.

