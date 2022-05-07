Blast at Tata Steel Plant in Jamshedpur Leaves Three Injured; CM Soren Assures Immediate Medical Aid for Victims

Three people were injured in an explosion in a gas pipeline in Tata Steel plant here on Saturday, a company official said. The blast occurred around 10.20 am, and the injured employees were admitted to Tata Main Hospital, he said.

#WATCH Jharkhand | A fire broke out in a Coke plant of Tata Steel Factory in Jamshedpur due to an alleged blast in a battery. Five fire tenders at the spot, 2 labourers reportedly injured. pic.twitter.com/Y7cBhVSe1A— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

The explosion caused panic among the employees who started running helter-skelter. One staffer sustained minor injuries after falling down on the ground in the melee, he added.

CM Soren also took to Twitter to extend his condolences.

“We wish to inform that today, at around 10:20 am, there was a blasting sound at battery 6 of coke plant at Jamshedpur Works. Currently, battery 6 is non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process," the steelmaker said in a statement. “Three employees were injured in an explosion in foul gas pipeline at dysfunctional battery 6 inside the company’s plant in Jamshedpur," the official said.

