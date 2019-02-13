LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

12 Students Injured in Blast at Private School of Kashmir's Pulwama District

Twelve students were reportedly injured in an explosion at the Falah-i-Millat school in Pulwama’s Narbal town.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
Pulwama: TA blast at a private school in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district left at leat 12 students injured on Wednesday, police said.

The explosion took place inside the school in Narbal village of Kakapora area in the south Kashmir district this afternoon, a police official said.

He said at least 12 students of class 10 were injured in the blast that rocked the school when they were taking winter tuition.

The injured students have been rushed to a hospital for treatment and there condition is stated to be stable, the official said.

He said police officers have reached the spot and are ascertaining the nature and circumstances of the blast.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram