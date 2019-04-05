English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Blast Inside Army Camp in North Kashmir's Kupwara Injures Two Soldiers
The blast took place during repair work which was going on in the Army camp.
Representative Image (Reuters)
New Delhi: Two soldiers were injured after an explosive went off in an Army camp in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
According to initial reports, the blast took place during repair work which was going on in the Army camp.
(More details awaited).
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
