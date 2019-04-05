LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Blast Inside Army Camp in North Kashmir's Kupwara Injures Two Soldiers

The blast took place during repair work which was going on in the Army camp.

Updated:April 5, 2019, 1:15 PM IST
Representative Image (Reuters)
New Delhi: Two soldiers were injured after an explosive went off in an Army camp in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

According to initial reports, the blast took place during repair work which was going on in the Army camp.

(More details awaited).
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
