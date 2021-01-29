Blast Near Israeli Embassy: Foreign Minister Jaishankar Speaks to Israeli Counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi regarding the explosion outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi and assured him of "fullest protection" to diplomats and the mission.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said India has taken the incident "very seriously".

"Spoke just now to Israeli FM Gabi Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats," he tweeted.

Spoke just now to Israeli FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 29, 2021

Jaishankar added that the matter was under investigation. "No effort will be spared to find the culprits," he said.

Ashkenazi in a tweet said: "The Indian FM assured me that Indian authorities are committed to security of all Israeli diplomatic staff and will continue to act resolutely to locate all those involved in explosion. I thanked him and promised full cooperation and any help required from Israel."

According to Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal, "a very low intensity improvised device went off… No injury to any person was reported and nor was there any damage to property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby.".