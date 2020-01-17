Take the pledge to vote

'Blatant Lie': Dravidian Outfit Slams Rajinikanth for 'Nude Photo' Comment on Periyar

DVK president Kolathur Mani, in a statement, alleged that the actor uttered a 'blatant lie that the images of Lord Ram and Sita were taken nude in a rally, held as part of superstition eradication conference held in 1971 at Salem.'

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 3:25 PM IST
'Blatant Lie': Dravidian Outfit Slams Rajinikanth for 'Nude Photo' Comment on Periyar
File photo of Rajinikanth. (Image: AP)

Chennai: Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam on Friday accused superstar Rajinikanth of "uttering a blatant lie" in connection with a 1971 rally held by social reformer Periyar, demanded his apology and also filed a police complaint, seeking action against him.

DVK president Kolathur Mani, in a statement, alleged that the actor uttered a "blatant lie that the images of Lord Ram and Sita were taken nude in a rally, held as part of superstition eradication conference held in 1971 at Salem."

The actor made the remarks at an event held by a magazine on January 14, the outfit said.

Mani demanded an unconditional apology from the actor and said his outfit has filed a police complaint against him.

