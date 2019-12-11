'Blatantly Communal and Unconstitutional': Maharashtra IPS Officer Quits After Citizenship Bill Passed in Parliament
In his resignation letter, Abdur Rahman said that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is against the religious pluralism of India and urged people to oppose it.
A senior police official, Abdur Rahman applied for the voluntary retirement scheme in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. (Image : Twitter)
Mumbai: A Maharashtra cadre IPS officer on Wednesday said he has decided to resign from the service as protest against the "blatantly communal and unconstitutional"
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Abdur Rahman, posted as special IGP in Mumbai, issued a statement saying he won't be attending office from Thursday. Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday.
"This Bill is against the religious pluralism of India. I request all justice loving people to oppose the Bill in a democratic manner. It runs against the very basic feature
of the Constitution," he said.
"The Bill is against the basic feature of the Constitution. I condemn this Bill. In civil disobedience I have decided not attend office from tomorrow. I am finally quitting the service," Rahman said in the statement.
"During the passage of the Bill, wrong facts, misleadingly information and wrong logic were produced by Home Minister Amit Shah. History was distorted. The idea behind the bill is to stoke fear in Muslims and divide the nation," he said.
This Bill is against the religious pluralism of India. I request all justice loving people to oppose the bill in a democratic manner. It runs against the very basic feature of the Constitution. @ndtvindia@IndianExpress #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 pic.twitter.com/1ljyxp585B— Abdur Rahman (@AbdurRahman_IPS) December 11, 2019
The Bill violates Article 14 of the Constitution and is against its basic feature, he said. "It discriminates persons on the basis of religion. It's an act to demonise 200
million Muslims in India," he added.
A senior police official said Rahman applied for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) in August and was awaiting a decision on his application.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan to Quit Bigg Boss 13 Owing to Health Conditions, Farah Khan May Take Over
- Love Has 'Nose' Limits: Picture Of Two-Toed Sloths 'Taking It Slow' Goes Viral
- Pakistani Fans Roast 'Injured' Pacer Hasan Ali for Walking Down the Ramp With 'Rib Fractures'
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders