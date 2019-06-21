Blaze At Furniture Market Near Delhi's Kalindi Kunj; Shopkeepers Claim Fire Tenders Reached Spot Late
Several furniture shops were gutted in the fire, a senior fire official said, adding that no one was injured as the fire broke out early morning and the shops were closed.
Firefighters try to douse fire at a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj station, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Shopkeepers, whose units were gutted in a major blaze at a furniture market here on Friday, have claimed that the fire tenders reached the spot late in south Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area by which time the fire had spread extensively.
However, the Delhi Fire Service has rejected all the claims saying the fire tenders were rushed to the spot as soon as it got the information about the incident.
The furniture market is spread over 2,000 square yards and the fire had spread rapidly as a large amount of wood and plastic material was stored in the area.
Several furniture shops were gutted in the fire, a senior fire official said, adding that no one was injured as the fire broke out early morning and the shops were closed.
"The fire broke out at around 5 am on Friday and immediately the Fire Department was informed. They sent two fire tenders at around 6.30 am in which one was empty," Mohammad Sarfaraz (31), owner of one of the shops, claimed.
However, Vipin Kental, director of the Delhi Fire Service, said "We received the information at 5.25 am and immediately, the fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze".
"The fire took place early in the morning when the workers were sleeping near the shops. They informed us about the incident, following which we reached the market," Sarfaraz said.
"It's a 17-year-old market. The owners never lock their shops and in the night, around 20-25 workers sleep near the market," he said.
Sarfaraz, a resident of Faridabad, said his father Mohammad Islam (57) had set-up the shop around 17 years ago and since then, he had been working with him.
"The shop was our only source of income and we have not insured it. The material worth Rs one crore, in all the shops was damaged in the fire," he added.
Mohammad Danish (34), another shopkeeper, said, "Police helped us to take some material out of the blaze as fire tenders reached late. Around 12-13 shops were gutted in the fire."
A senior fire official said that two metro pillars and a banquet hall near the market were partially damaged in the fire.
Soon after the fire incident was reported, movement of trains were stopped temporarily between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj metro stations due to smoke and fire from underneath the aqueduct, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.
Also Watch
-
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rahul Gandhi Shares Photo of Dogs Doing Yoga and Calls it 'New India', No One Knows Why
- Kabir Singh Box Office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani Film Set to Open Big
- Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
- Tax Cut on Electric Vehicles Among Agendas of First GST Council Meet Led by Nirmala Sitharaman
- India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s