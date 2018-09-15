English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
8 Injured as Blaze Breaks Out at Srinagar's Pamposh Hotel, 25 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot
The entire top floor, which houses offices of three media organisations, is said to be on fire.
The hotel is situated in busy city centre Lalchowk.
New Delhi: A massive fire has broken out in Srinagar's Pamposh hotel. Twenty five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse out the flames. Firefighters have said eight people have sustained injuries.
The entire top floor is said to be on fire. The building has been evacuated. No casualties or people trapped inside have been reported so far. Hydraulic ladders are being used by the fire fighters to get to the top floor.
According to eyewitnesses, the sixth and seventh floors of the hotel have received severe damages.
The hotel building is constructed with wood, causing the fire to spread.
The hotel is situated in busy city centre Lalchowk. The top floor, which has caught fire, houses offices three media organisations. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
