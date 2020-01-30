Bleeding Jamia Student Climbed Police Barricades to Go to Hospital as Cops Watched

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia student who suffered a bullet wound after a right-wing gunman opened fire on protesters taking out a march against CAA and NRC had to climb three police barricades to go to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Visuals from the scene show Shadab Farooq, who is studying Mass Communication at the university, climbing not one but three barricades even as policemen deployed there refused to clear the way for him to be taken to hospital.

Farooq, 25, was shot in his left arm after a lone gunman, Gopal Sharma, fired at the protesters who had gathered near Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia to take out a protest march to Jantar Mantar against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

Several students told News18 they had requested the policemen to remove the barriers, but the police did not respond to the pleas. Bleeding heavily, Farooq climbed on the barricades and was then taken to the Holy Family hospital.

Shadab Farooq is helped by friends after being shot in the arm by the gunman.

The police has faced flak for its insensitivity in not removing the barricades that had been placed there to stop the protesters from marching. This after visuals showed police personnel looking on from a distance while the gunman brandished his weapon and shouted provocative slogans.

The student was later shifted to the trauma centre at AIIMS, where he is stated to be out of danger.

Media reports quoted some students as saying that Farooq was shot while he was trying to calm the gunman, a radicalised youth who had added ‘Rambhakt’ in front of his name and posted several communal updates on his Facebook page.

After firing the shot, Gopal walked down the road, continuing to brandish his weapon and shouting, "Yeh lo azadi (here's your freedom)" and ‘Jai Shri Ram” at the shocked protesters.

