Blind Father of Dalit Man Lynched in Alwar Commits Suicide, Accused Cops of Inaction

New Delhi: The father of a Dalit youth, who was beaten to death by a mob in Rajasthan’s Alwar city last month, committed suicide on Thursday evening, allegedly disappointed at not being able to secure justice for his son.

A report in News18 India said Rattiram Jatav, who was blind, consumed poison. The report quoted his relatives as saying that he was upset with the police “trying to suppress the investigation” into his son Harish Jatav’s death. They further said that even in his final moments, Rattiram accused the police of shielding the accused.

Alwar police, meanwhile, said Rattiram was brought dead to the hospital and that investigation is underway.

The 28-year-old Jatav was beaten to death in Alwar after his motorcycle hit a woman on July 16. He was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi but had succumbed to his injuries after two days.

The police said the accident took place on the Bhiwandi-Chopkani road after which angry residents thrashed Jatav and knocked him unconscious. The profusely bleeding youth was first taken to a local hospital, after which he was transferred to the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, where he died.

Police, however, had denied that it was a case of lynching. Alwar SP Paris Deshmukh said there was no evidence to suggest he was lynched. “We cannot call it a case of mob lynching until a detailed postmortem report is prepared by the doctors,” he had said at the time.

Jatav’s family had in a police complaint alleged that one Umar Sher and his aides had beaten him up, but a counter-FIR was also registered by the accident victim's husband, who alleged that the 28-year-old, a truck driver, was drunk driving. Jatav is survived by his wife and four daughters.

The suicide of the despairing father comes just two days after all six accused for the lynching of Pehlu Khan walked free after a district court gave them the "benefit of doubt", despite the assault being captured on camera and the video of it going viral.

