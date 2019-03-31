Blind Student, Classmate Forced to Stand in Sun For Not Paying Fees in Kerala

Two primary school students, one of whom is visually challenged, were reportedly made to stand in the scorching sun for two hours for not paying fees, following which the state child rights commission on Saturday registered a case against the school management.One of the children, who collapsed, was later hospitalised. The children, second standard students of the unaided school at Karumalloor near Aluva, had not paid the last installment of fees and the management recently refused them permission to appear for the examination, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights said in a release.The case was registered based on media reports, the commission said.A report has also been sought from the school and education department authorities, the commission sources said.The Kerala Human Rights Commission has also registered a case against the school.