Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace

At first glance, this narrow lane in Old Delhi, just seemed like a place where it's impossible to not find a particular kind of light.

It's crowded to the brim, with people pulling, pushing, and bargaining in the several tiny shops dotting both sides.

If you're in Delhi and looking for lights to brighten up your home during Diwali, Bhagirath Palace is the place to be.

Old or young, you can't have enough fairy lights and you get several varying lengths here. You get the short 5 metre ones at just Rs. 20 and the 90 metre ones, will cost you Rs. 650.

Blinking, twinkling, constant, multi-coloured, there's nothing you can't find here.

Then the next shop greets you with hanging lanterns, which shopkeepers say have been a rage. Detailed, ornate and super pretty, the yellow light is just what you need for the perfect Diwali selfie. These can also serve as great lampshades afterwards.

That's not all, as after this, you can find the ornamental string lights. Available in "diamond" and "gold" designs, they cost around Rs. 700.

And if the party animal inside you is getting restless, opt for disco lights.

It's a heaven for those on a budget as well as those looking to splurge a bit. A wide price range and a great collection of lights makes this experience, as millenials would put it, a very "lit" one.



And lights aren't all we found here. We even found a no-pollution cracker that runs on guess what... electricity.