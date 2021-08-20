CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#IndependenceDay
Home » News » India » Blinken, Jaishankar Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Agree to Continue Coordination
1-MIN READ

Blinken, Jaishankar Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Agree to Continue Coordination

File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London.

File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday and their sudden victory, which comes as the US withdraws from the country following a 20-year-war, has sparked chaos at Kabul.

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday over the chaotic situation in Afghanistan. The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday. Their sudden victory, which comes as the US withdraws from the country following a 20-year-war, has sparked chaos at Kabul's airport, from where America and allied nations are trying to safely evacuate thousands of citizens and allies.

"Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar discussed Afghanistan and agreed to continued coordination," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:August 20, 2021, 10:58 IST