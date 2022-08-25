‘Block Chief for Rs 30 lakhs, Youth President for Rs 10 Lakhs’: TMC Neta’s 'Secret' Price List Goes Viral

30 Lakhs for the post of block president and 10 Lakh for the post of youth president – this is allegedly the price list for a post in the TMC in Murshidabad. The claims were made in a complaint that was filed against a Murshidabad MLA. The complaint comes after a conversation between the former block president and the MLA of the area went viral on social media putting the ruling Trinamool Congress in an uncomfortable position.

Along with the alleged tape, the copy of a letter allegedly written by TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha to the former youth President Mahe Alam has also been widely shared on social media creating an uproar in the state. The letter allegedly corroborates the claims of 10 Lakh being offered in exchange for the post.

Incidentally, the same Baraya MLA Jiban Krishna Saha was also heard talking to Trinamool’s former block president Golam Murshed demanding 30 lakhs from him so as to retain him as the block president.

According to Golam Murshed, “The MLA demanded 30 lakh rupees to keep me as the block president. But I did not agree to take it.” The MLA responded to the allegations and said, “The voice of the former block president can be heard in the viral audio clip. Only he can respond to the allegations. Let there be a probe. I am ready to face the investigation.”

Defending the letter that bears his signature, the MLA said, “Someone took a signed letter pad from me and misused it. I am looking into the matter.”

In further escalation, the Baraya MLA accused Mahe Alam of corruption and even accused him of being involved in women trafficking. Furious over the claims, Mahe Alam responded and said, “I am insulted and offended by the allegations made by Jiban Krishna Saha. I want the team to investigate and verify the truth.”

The showdown comes amid reports of rifts among various blocks over the appointment of TMC block presidents and is said to have a huge impact on the panchayat polls.

