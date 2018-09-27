English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Block Porn Websites, Uttarakhand HC Tells Centre After Dehradun Student's Gang Rape
The Class 10 student was allegedly gang-raped by four of her seniors after they had watched porn on their mobile phones.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Dehradun: Taking suo motu cognisance of the gang rape of a Dehradun student by her seniors, who allegedly committed the crime after watching porn on their mobile phones, the Uttarakhand high court on Thursday asked the Centre to cancel the licences of websites offering obscene content.
A division bench of the court, citing an earlier notification, asked the government to issue directions to Internet Service License holders to “punctually” obey the suggestions to block the transmission of obscene material in any digital form.
“(The government) is directed to suspend the licences of the Internet Service License holders under Section 25 of the Information Technology Act if they fail to comply with the notification,” acting chief justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Manoj Tiwari said, while taking suo motu cognisance of the incident.
The girl, a Class 10 student, was allegedly gang-raped by her four seniors on August 14 after they summoned her to a store room on the pretext of preparing for the Independence Day celebrations. The institute’s staff has been accused of hushing up the matter and allegedly trying to terminate her pregnancy.
On Thursday, the CBSE cancelled the school’s affiliation after finding it guilty of violating several norms, including non-installation of CCTV cameras and non-deployment of adequate security staff.
In a notification dated July 31, 2015, the department of information technology had asked the department of telecommunications to deactivate the URLs under the provision of Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act as the content posted on several websites infringed on “morality and decency”.
The division bench said though the directions were issued to all the Internet Service License holders, till date, all intermediaries had not followed the same in “letter and spirit”.
“The sites are readily available to the children to view obscene and indecent acts, including pornography. The psyche of the children of impressionable age is also affected, which, at times, results in commission of crimes,” the court observed.
The high court had appointed senior advocate Arvind Vashisth as Amicus Curiae after the incident and he drew the court’s attention about the IT Act and a notification. The court also cited the case of Shreya Singhal vs. Union of India case that challenged the validity of Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act. The apex court had, however, upheld the validity of Section 79(3)(b) of the Act, but with certain riders.
Rape cases in which both the victim and accused are minors have been on the rise, raising questions about the easy access to porn sites on the internet. In July this year, five minor boys had raped an eight-year-old girl after watching porn. All the accused were aged between nine and 14 years.
A division bench of the court, citing an earlier notification, asked the government to issue directions to Internet Service License holders to “punctually” obey the suggestions to block the transmission of obscene material in any digital form.
“(The government) is directed to suspend the licences of the Internet Service License holders under Section 25 of the Information Technology Act if they fail to comply with the notification,” acting chief justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Manoj Tiwari said, while taking suo motu cognisance of the incident.
The girl, a Class 10 student, was allegedly gang-raped by her four seniors on August 14 after they summoned her to a store room on the pretext of preparing for the Independence Day celebrations. The institute’s staff has been accused of hushing up the matter and allegedly trying to terminate her pregnancy.
On Thursday, the CBSE cancelled the school’s affiliation after finding it guilty of violating several norms, including non-installation of CCTV cameras and non-deployment of adequate security staff.
In a notification dated July 31, 2015, the department of information technology had asked the department of telecommunications to deactivate the URLs under the provision of Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act as the content posted on several websites infringed on “morality and decency”.
The division bench said though the directions were issued to all the Internet Service License holders, till date, all intermediaries had not followed the same in “letter and spirit”.
“The sites are readily available to the children to view obscene and indecent acts, including pornography. The psyche of the children of impressionable age is also affected, which, at times, results in commission of crimes,” the court observed.
The high court had appointed senior advocate Arvind Vashisth as Amicus Curiae after the incident and he drew the court’s attention about the IT Act and a notification. The court also cited the case of Shreya Singhal vs. Union of India case that challenged the validity of Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act. The apex court had, however, upheld the validity of Section 79(3)(b) of the Act, but with certain riders.
Rape cases in which both the victim and accused are minors have been on the rise, raising questions about the easy access to porn sites on the internet. In July this year, five minor boys had raped an eight-year-old girl after watching porn. All the accused were aged between nine and 14 years.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Am Neither Tanushree Dutta nor Nana Patekar, Says Amitabh Bachchan
- Thugs of Hindostan: Trailer of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Gets Stormy Reaction
- Karan Johar Says Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan Are Godparents to His Kids
- Nana Patekar Denies Tanushree Dutta Allegations, Considers Taking Legal Action
- Adaptability the Key for FC Pune City Striker Iain Hume’s Indian Super League Longevity
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...