Block Unpermitted Pak, Saudi Channels or Face Action, Govt Warns Srinagar's Cable Operators

The Jammu and Kashmir home department has warned cable operators of action for failing to block over 30 “unpermitted” channels, including many aired from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.In an order issued by the additional district magistrate, Srinagar, cable operators were directed to immediately stop telecasting or transmitting such channels. “JK government, home department, vide Ps/home/2018-60 dated July 2, 2018, has reported that you are telecasting and transmitting unpermitted/banned private satellite channels within the jurisdiction of district Srinagar,” the order said.The order said it was necessary in larger public interest and for the maintenance of peace and tranquility to prohibit cable operators from transmitting TV channels not permitted by the Union ministry of information and broadcasting.“Now, therefore, in an exercise of powers conferred by section 19 of Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995 you are hereby directed to immediately stop telecasting/transmitting non-permitted TV channels/ banned private satellite channels within period of three days,” the order read.Cable operators were asked to furnish a notarised affidavit for the same and warned of action in case they fail to do so.The channels which are learnt to have been barred are: Peace TV (Urdu and English), ARY QTV, Madni Channel, Noor TV, Hadi TV, Paigam, Hidayat, Saudi Al-Sunnah Al-Nabawiyah, Saudi-Al-Quran Al-Karim, Sehar, Karbala TV, Ahli-biat TV, Message TV, Hum TV, ARY Digital Asia, Hum Sitaray, ARY Zindagi, PTV Sports, ARY Musik, TV One, ARY Masala, ARY Zauq, A TV, Geo News, ARY News Asia, Abb Takk News, Waseb TV, 92 News, Duniya News, Samna News, Geo Tez, Express News and ARY News.In May last year, the government had asked all the deputy commissioners of the state to take action against the transmission of 34 non-permitted TV channels, including Pakistani and Saudi Arabian channels, saying they had the potential to incite violence and disturb law and order in the Valley.