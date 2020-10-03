Blockade By Truckers At Nagaland Border Lifted After 4 Days

Dimapur, Oct 2: The “indefinite economic blockade” called by five unions of truckers and drivers at the inter-state entry points of Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland, was lifted after four days on Friday evening, after the administration assured the protestors that paying compensation to the family of a slain driver would be considered. The agitating unions in a statement said that the decision to call off the blockade was taken at a joint meeting after they received a written assurance from Dimapur Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Soundararajan to look into their demands.

After the blockade was lifted, trucks and oil tankers stranded at Lahorijan and Khatkhati in Karbi Anglong district of Assam started entering Dimapur, official sources said. The agitation has affected the supply of essential goods in the northeastern state.

The blockade started on September 29 demanding safety of transporters and payment of ex-gratia to the family of an Assam-based trucker who was shot dead by miscreants here on September 22. In a letter to the unions, the deputy commissioner said that compensation will be paid to the deceased drivers family, provided that the innocence of the victim is unequivocally established during the course of investigation.

Dimapur Commissioner of Police Rothih Tetseo has assured the unions to expedite the investigation and bring it to a logical conclusion at the earliest. On the withdrawal of Dimapur Municipal Council lease system as demanded by the agitators, the deputy commissioner said that since the district administration is not the competent authority to make a decision on this, the issue will be forwarded to the government for its perusal.

The blockade was called by the Dimapur District Truck Owners’ Association, Dimapur Truck Drivers Union, Dimapur District Truck Drivers Welfare Trade Union, Lahorijan and Khatkati Truckers’ Welfare Society and the Bokajan Truck Owners’ Association.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor