Action-packed Day in SC Tomorrow as Court to Deliver Verdicts on Sabarimala, Rafale Review Petitions

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi-headed bench of the Supreme Court was left with four other important judgments that have to be delivered within a week before he demits office on November 17.

Updated:November 13, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
Action-packed Day in SC Tomorrow as Court to Deliver Verdicts on Sabarimala, Rafale Review Petitions
New Delhi: Thursday is set to be an action-packed day as the Supreme Court will deliver verdicts in the Sabarimala and Rafale review petitions. After the historic verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute matter, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi-headed bench of the Supreme Court was left with four other important judgments that have to be delivered within a week before he demits office on November 17.

SABARIMALA

It was on September 28 last year that the apex court allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple, which led to massive uproar. Sixty-four review petitions were filed, asking the apex court to ensure that traditions and culture of the famed temple are protected. The verdict will come just two days ahead of the Sabarimala Temple reopening for the two-month-long ‘mandalam’ season from November 16.

Around 2,500 policemen and women would be posted for two weeks in and around the temple complex. State Minister for Devasoms (the body that looks after temple affairs) Kadakampally Surendran is also reviewing the arrangements on a daily basis and by now various facilities like 40 drinking water counters, over 800 drinking water taps, five emergency medical centres, oxygen parlours besides 1,500 washrooms have also been set up in and around the temple complex.

Situated in the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats at an altitude of 914 metres above sea level, Sabarimala temple is four kilometres uphill from Pamba in Pathanamthitta district, which is around 100 kms from the capital city.

The temple is dedicated to the Hindu celibate deity Ayyappan, also known as Dharma Sastha, who according to belief is the son of Shiva and Mohini, the feminine incarnation of Vishnu.

Devout pilgrims observe celibacy for 41 days before going to Sabarimala. Every pilgrim carries with him a kit ('Alrumudi' - which contains coconuts which are broken just before climbing the 18 steps) on his head during the pilgrimage and without it none are allowed to go up the holy 18 steps at the 'Sannidhanam'.

RAFALE

The bench will pronounce its verdict in another political sensitive case in which a review has been sought of the December 14, 2018, judgment by which the Narendra Modi-government was given a clean chit in the procurement of Rafale fighter jets.

