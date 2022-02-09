Blocked for 10 Days, Facebook, Instagram Accounts of Indian Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps Restored

Both the Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Indian Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps were restored on Wednesday after they were blocked on January 28 for unspecified reasons.

Facebook and Instagram are owned by Meta Platforms—Facebook’s parent company.

However, sources said after the matter was taken up at the Army Headquarters level in Delhi on Tuesday, the accounts were restored on Wednesday. The Instagram account was restored first, an hour after which the Facebook account was unblocked.

“The reasons were unclear. It was only communicated that some content would have violated the platforms’ guidelines, but there was no word on which post,” a source said.

Information posted on the Facebook and Instagram account of the corps are similar. While the handles were operated by the Chinar Corps, they were not verified handles.

“Any content to be put on the official social media handles of the Army are rigorously vetted at multiple levels before being posted,” a source explained.

In the absence of specific reasons as to why the two accounts were blocked, sources said it could be a possible outcome of a “coordinated campaign carried out by inimical agents as part of Information Warfare”, where an account is blocked on a large number of complaints.

A second source said efforts will be made to find out why the incident took place and which post was flagged for blocking the account and steps will be taken to verify the two accounts.

Both the social media accounts of Chinar Corps post regular updates and pictures of the Army’s efforts, work and events organised in the region.

The Facebook account Chinar Corps - Indian Army has more than 24,300 followers, while the Instagram account Chinar Corps has around 43,400 followers.

