Blocking ‘Noise’ of PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’, Protesting Farmers Clang Thalis, Raise Slogans

Farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws on Sunday clanged thalis and raised slogans during PM Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' was being broadcast. Farmers protested at Singhu border near Delhi, Faridkot in Punjab and Rohtak in BJP-ruled Haryana.

“PM Modi should talk about (jan) people rather than his ‘Mann ki Baat’”, Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said.

The "thali bajaao (clang plates)" protest during PM Modi's monthly address was announced last Sunday, a report in NDTV said.

"On December 27 when the Prime Minister gives his Mann Ki Baat radio address, farmers will say 'we are tired of listening to your Mann ki Baat, when will you listen to our Mann ki Baat?' So we will bang utensils so that the noise of his Mann ki Baat doesn't reach us," Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav reportedly said.

The idea of clanging plates and clapping was first witnessed during the Covid-19 lockdown after PM Modi appealed the nation to clang plates and clap to felicitate the frontline workers battling coronavirus .

Thousands of farmers agitating against the three farm laws stayed put at their agitations venues near Delhi unrelenting in their demand of withdrawal of the legislations. The farmers had reached Singhu border over a month ago.

During the address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's shift towards indigenous products within a year amid coronavirus pandemic. He is addressing the 72nd edition of 'Mann ki Baat', which is also the last of year 2020. He made a stress on 'Made in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The protesting farmer unions had on Saturday decided to resume their dialogue with the Centre, and proposed December 29 for the next round of talks. They had also decided that a tractor march will be held on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway on December 30. Security remained tight at the Delhi borders with hundreds of personnel deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri where the farmers have been camping.