Blood Clots Post Covid-19 Vaccination Can Be Due to Wrong Injection Technique, Says Study

Wrong injection technique could be responsible for clotting post-inoculation by adenovirus-based Covid vaccines, which include AstraZeneca, J&J, and Sputnik jab, a new study, done on mice by clinician-scientists in Germany and Italy concluded.

The study conducted by clinician-scientists in Munich University in Germany and a research institute in Italy found that a rare complication of the adenovirus vaccine could be happening due to the vaccine being injected into the bloodstream. The study also highlighted that accidental intravenous injection can lead to post-vaccination thrombotic thrombocytopenic syndrome (TTS) also called vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia.

Explaining the procedure, Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, a member of IMA’s National Taskforce for Covid-19 explained that the above syndrome occurs when the one is injected in the blood vessel rather than the vessel.

“If the tip of the needle doesn’t reach deep enough in muscle or if it hits a blood vessel, the vaccine can be directly injected into the bloodstream. This can happen when the skin is pinched up by an inadequately trained health worker. When the skin is pinched up, the needle tip reaches only the subcutaneous tissue,”

Dr. Jayadevan had however ad warned early in April regarding the possibility of faulty injection technique being responsible for some of the rare clotting seen after Covid vaccination. He attributed this to the recent practice by health workers who have stopped aspirating or pulling back the plunger of the syringe to check if they hit a blood vessel while giving intramuscular injections.

Previously, scientists in Canada had found a new lifesaving treatment for people suffering from rare blood clots associated with the Covid-19 vaccination.

The researchers at McMaster University recommended a combination of anti-clotting drugs and high doses of intravenous immunoglobulin to combat vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). The treatment, described in The New England Journal of Medicine, has proven effective in three Canadian patients who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, known as Covishield in India, and subsequently developed VITT.

The patients were between the ages of 63 and 72 years, and one of them was a female. Two suffered clotting in their legs and the third had clots blocking arteries and veins inside their brain. While the study patients were older, many VITT cases have affected younger people. However, Nazy and his colleagues said VITT is a rare disorder, regardless of people’s age.

