Blood Over Water: Two Groups Clash Over Who Can Fetch Water in Parched MP Village

As water sources dry up fast in Madhya Pradesh’s searing summer, a tussle over who would get to fetch water first turned bloody on Thursday in Dhar district.In Padampura village, around 60km from Indore, fights over water have become frequent. The spiraling mercury and erratic rain in the last few years has left most of the towns and villages parched.On Thursday, it was the turn of Govind Maru and his neighbor Bherulal Mai. But the fight escalated after a heated argument and both sides called supporters, who assaulted each other. Four people were injured in the clash.Govind, who was also hurt, said he had gone to fetch water from a borewell but the other group refused and also assaulted him and his wife. The neighbor, Bherulal, denied the allegation.Police lodged two cases – one each based on the complaint of either side after the brawl.Superintendent of Police Dhar Birendra Kumar Singh said that an inquiry is underway.With mercury continuing to spiral in last few weeks and the state witnessing erratic rain in last few years has left most of the towns and villages scratching for water these days.