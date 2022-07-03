Blood-soaked Body of 30-yr-old Found in Temple in Ayodhya; Cousin Held

A blood-soaked body of a 30-year-old man was found in the premises of a Hanuman temple here, police said on Sunday. The culprit has been arrested. According to the police, the incident took place late on Saturday night in Bhuapur village under Kumar Ganj police station area.

After having dinner, Pankaj Shukla had gone to a temple near his house to sleep. When he did not return the next day, his family members went on a lookout for him and found his blood-soaked body there. His throat was slit with a sharp edged weapon, police said. However, within hours of the murder, police claimed to have solved the case by arresting the deceased’s cousin Gullu Mishra. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey told PTI.

