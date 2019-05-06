Take the pledge to vote

'Blood-stained' Cotton Swab Found in Patient's Soup at Pune Hospital

The hospital authorities, however, alleged that it is an act of sabotage by some employees, who are currently on strike, and said the hospital was in the process of filing a police complaint.

PTI

Updated:May 6, 2019, 12:06 AM IST
Representational Image: Twitter
Pune: A man Sunday alleged that his wife was served a bowl of soup that contained a blood-stained cotton swab in Jehangir Hospital in the city, where she delivered a baby.

The soup was made in the canteen of the hospital, he said. The hospital authorities, however, alleged that it is an act of sabotage by some employees, who are currently on strike, and said the hospital was in the process of filing a police complaint against an unidentified person.

Mahesh Satpute said he had admitted his pregnant wife to the hospital on April 29 and on the same day, she delivered a baby girl. "As doctors had prescribed a veg soup to my wife, she was served soup prepared at the hospital kitchen on the next day of the delivery," he said.

He added that while a bowl of soup was given to his wife, he saw something in the soup and removed it immediately. "I found that it was a cotton swab with blood on it. I immediately video graphed it using my phone and rushed to the hospital administration and even submitted a written complaint," Satpute said.

He added that he even met the CEO and medical director of the hospital, but they did not do anything. However, the hospital claimed that there is an attempt of sabotage by some employees, who are currently on strike in the hospital.

"This is an act of sabotage by some employees, who are on strike. We have taken action and we are in the process of filing a police complaint against an unknown person. We have also responded to the patient's relative appropriately," a statement by the hospital read.

Around 350 Class III and Class IV employees of Jehangir Hospital are currently on strike for their various demands.
